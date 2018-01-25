Print This

Blind Law Students Win ADA Suit

Lindsay McKenzie
January 25, 2018
Blind students this week won a discrimination lawsuit against the legal education company BarBri -- one of the country's largest providers of bar exam preparation courses.

The law students said BarBri failed to provide fair and equal access to its test prep platform, including its mobile application, website and course materials, despite repeated requests for support.

BarBri was found to be in violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act, and has agreed to update its online products in line with web accessibility guidelines.

