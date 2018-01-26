Print This

Academic Minute: Employee Empowerment, Corporate Change

Doug Lederman
January 26, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Radoslaw Nowak, assistant professor of HR management and labor relations at New York Institute of Technology, discusses empowering employees on the front lines to make sure companies keep running smoothly. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

