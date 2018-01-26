Justice Dept. Backs Suit Against Berkeley

The U.S. Department of Justice is backing a suit by conservative students against the the University of California, Berkeley. The suit charges that the university imposes tougher requirements on those seeking to host conservative speakers than it does for those seeking to host other speakers. The Justice Department has filed a brief backing those claims.

Berkeley disputes the arguments in the suit. "The allegations made by the plaintiffs in this lawsuit are unfounded," said a statement from the university. "Berkeley does not discriminate against speakers invited by student organizations based upon viewpoint. The campus is committed to ensuring that student groups may hold events with speakers of their choosing, and it has expended significant resources to allow events to go forward without compromising the safety or security of the campus. This suit has already been dismissed by the court once. The campus will continue to vigorously defend itself against these allegations."