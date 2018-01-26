Print This

Title

Provosts' Views on Student Learning Assessment

By

Paul Fain
January 26, 2018
Comments
 
 

The National Institute for Learning Outcomes Assessment has released the results of a survey of provosts at 811 colleges on their thoughts about the assessment of student learning. Backed by a decade's worth of research on trends, the institute's report uncovered several positive findings, including that provosts increasingly are providing support for faculty and staff members to practice meaningful assessment, especially at the course level.

"It is heartening to note the movement in the field of assessment toward a more embedded, meaningful and sustainable faculty-driven approach to understanding and documenting student learning," said Natasha Jankowski, the institute's director.

Some of the "authentic" measures of learning that provosts reported their campuses are using include rubrics, classroom-based performance assessments and capstones, according to the report. Likewise, 82 percent of respondents said their institutions have established learning outcomes for all students. The focus of assessment in most cases, the survey found, is on compliance and improvement -- often in the context of accreditation -- with an increasing emphasis on equity concerns such as student achievement gaps.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The ‘J’ Stands for Genius
10 Key Points About Active Learning
Collaborating to Find Solutions Out of Remediation

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Future of Education Will Never Arrive
How to Navigate #MeTooPhD
What Do Academic Librarians Think About RBMedia?
Slipping Past Security: a Dispatch from the AAC&U
At the Intersection of Success and Poverty
Communications’ Role After a President’s Resignation

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top