Florida State Ban on Greek Life Partially Lifted

After a hazing death last year, Florida State University's fraternities and sororities will once again be allowed to operate, though an alcohol ban remains in effect for campus groups.

President John Thrasher announced Monday reforms for Greek life and that he was lifting some of the sanctions he imposed in November. He had suspended all Greek activities following the death of Pi Kappa Phi pledge Andrew Coffey. Nine students await prosecution in the 20-year-old's death.

"I've said all along that in order for there to be real change on campus, students must be part of the solution," Thrasher said in a statement. "Our students are now beginning to fully understand the serious obligation they have to behave responsibly. They have demonstrated this during the past three months and have pledged to continue to do so."

Thrasher announced the following changes: