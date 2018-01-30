Title
Florida State Ban on Greek Life Partially Lifted
After a hazing death last year, Florida State University's fraternities and sororities will once again be allowed to operate, though an alcohol ban remains in effect for campus groups.
President John Thrasher announced Monday reforms for Greek life and that he was lifting some of the sanctions he imposed in November. He had suspended all Greek activities following the death of Pi Kappa Phi pledge Andrew Coffey. Nine students await prosecution in the 20-year-old's death.
"I've said all along that in order for there to be real change on campus, students must be part of the solution," Thrasher said in a statement. "Our students are now beginning to fully understand the serious obligation they have to behave responsibly. They have demonstrated this during the past three months and have pledged to continue to do so."
Thrasher announced the following changes:
- A new grade point average requirement of 2.5 for every Greek chapter
- A minimum of 10 documented service hours per member every semester
- Students who are interested in joining a fraternity or sorority must complete a special orientation programs
- Fraternities will conduct a membership review with their national chapters
- A new "scorecard" will be available for the public on each Greek chapter
- Faculty and staff will be added to student review panels that hear conduct cases related to Greek life
- New membership dues, which will help fund staff positions that work with the Greek system
- All chapters must have an advisory board with special training
- Socials with alcohol are limited to four in the fall semester and six during the spring
- New shortened membership period for fraternities -- six weeks
- New tailgating rules
- Members must be trained in hazing prevention and leadership development
- Events with alcohol at houses are only allowed if the chapters use a third-party service and have security approved by the campus police department.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!