Print This

Title

Columbia Won't Negotiate With Graduate Union

By

Scott Jaschik
January 31, 2018
Comments
 
 

Columbia University announced Tuesday that it will not negotiate with the union that graduate student teaching assistants voted a year ago to create.  Columbia has long opposed the union, and Tuesday's announcement said that it would go to federal court to seek to block it. Columbia, and most other private universities, have said that the National Labor Relations Board should not have ruled that graduate students at private universities may unionize. Many of those private universities are also hoping that the ruling will be overturned by the current NLRB, which has appointees from President Trump. Unions are expected to fight Columbia in court.

"We recognize the potential, indeed the likelihood, for disappointment and dispute in our community," said a statement from John H. Coatsworth, the provost. "We remain convinced that the relationship of graduate students to the faculty that instruct them must not be reduced to ordinary terms of employment."

The United Auto Workers chapter that has organized Columbia's graduate students issued a statement denouncing the university, which it said "would rather break the law than respect our democratic mandate."

 

 

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Learning From Prison
3 Problematic Campus Cultures
The Digital Humanities as Public Humanities

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Two-Body Problem Revisited
The Constant Failure of Departmental / Unit Website Redesign Projects
Cultivating Authority as a Female Grad Student
UK Enrolment Growth After the Cap
Dispatches from a Student Basic Needs Conference
Listen Carefully: Social Listening Reveals Deep Insights, Shapes Strategy

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top