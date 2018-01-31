Print This

Ex-Governor Will Be Interim Leader at Michigan State

Scott Jaschik
January 31, 2018
Image of former Michigan governor John EnglerMichigan State University's board is expected today to name John Engler (right), a former governor, as the interim president of the university, The Detroit News reported. Michigan State's prior president, Lou Anna Simon, resigned last week in the growing scandal over whether the university ignored signs that Larry Nassar, a faculty member, for years abused girls and women he examined through his work with the U.S. and Michigan State gymnastics teams. Engler, a Michigan State alumnus, was praised by fellow Republicans as a good choice for the job. But some of Nassar's victims criticized the choice, saying that the university needs someone more distant from the university's establishment to truly root out the problems at the institution.

