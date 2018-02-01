Adrian College Professor Accused of Abuse Resigns

A longtime professor of music at Adrian College accused of sexual abuse decades ago has resigned for “personal reasons,” according to the institution. The professor, Thomas Hodgman, began working at Adrian in 1999. Prior to that, he was accused of abusing two students at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Documents related to the abuse cases surfaced in 2005, but Hodgman remained on Adrian’s faculty, The Blade reported.

One of Hodgman’s accusers sued the Diocese of Orange County, Calif., and she received $1.6 million in 2005 as part of a $100 million settlement split among dozens of victims. Some of the documents from that case were published online and in the Orange County Register. Hodgman at the time challenged the papers’ authenticity and Adrian called him an “exemplary faculty member,” according to The Blade. The Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests is calling for an investigation into the circumstances of his recent departure. Hodgman could not be reached for comment, and Adrian indicated it will say no more about the case.