High Share of Tulane Women Sexually Assaulted

Tulane University on Wednesday released a report that found that 41 percent of undergraduate women reported being sexually assaulted since arriving on campus. The university said it was deeply concerned about the finding and would start a series of efforts so prevent sexual assaults on campus. The data come from a campus climate survey and are much higher than the figures reported by many other campuses. The definitions used at Tulane are broad (although many other campuses using similarly broad definitions found that 20-25 percent of female students reported assaults).

The Tulane definition includes rape and attempted rape (defined by lack of consent or inability to give consent because of incapacitation), and also "unwanted sexual contact --- fondling, kissing, or rubbing up against a person’s private areas of their body (lips, breast/chest, crotch, or butt), or removing clothing without the person’s consent by incapacitation or force."

