Iowa Removes Wynn Name From Institute

Scott Jaschik
February 1, 2018
The University of Iowa announced Wednesday that it is removing the name of Stephen Wynn, the casino mogul with prominent Republican Party ties, from a vision institute. “The University of Iowa is committed to ending sexual violence and sexual misconduct and ensuring survivors know they are believed, supported, and assisted. It is incongruous with the university’s values to maintain the Wynn name on our program and building,” said a statement from  President Bruce Harreld.

In 2013, Wynn pledged $25 million to the Institute for Vision Research, and he has given $20 million of that pledge. While the institute was named for him after the pledge, the university statement said that "the naming was in recognition of the gift, and not a condition of the gift."

In January, The Wall Street Journal reported on numerous allegations of sexual misconduct by Wynn. He has denied the charges.

 

