Maine Suspends Professor Over 'Concerns'

The University of Maine put a professor of theater on paid administrative leave over what it called students’ “confidential concerns,” the Bangor Daily News reported. Margaret Nagle, university spokesperson, told the newspaper that Maine received a number of emails from students containing allegations about the professor, Tom Mikotowicz, and that he was placed on leave in December. Nagle said an investigation is ongoing and no determinations have been made about the professor’s actions. She provided no further details, citing the privacy rights of both students and professors. Mikotowicz did not respond to requests for comment. One of his classes was reportedly canceled and two others were reassigned to other professors.