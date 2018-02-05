Title
Academic Minute: Liberal Education and Nationalism
February 5, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Lafayette College Week, Neha Vora, an associate professor of anthropology at Lafayette, explores whether Education City in Qatar can have a real effect on its students. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
