Racist Stickers Found at Community College

Racist stickers were found in public spaces across Monroe Community College last week, The Democrat and Chronicle reported.

The stickers depicted Pepe the frog, a cartoon character that (despite its originally benign intent, as in image at right) has become an emblem of the so-called alt-right movement, frequently with offensive taglines. A college-run investigation is underway, according to Monroe spokesperson Cynthia Mapes. “There’s two levels of inappropriateness here. It certainly is a symbol of racism, and that has no place here at MCC. And it violates our protocol … and our code of conduct,” Mapes told The Democrat and Chronicle.

The first sticker was found nearly two weeks ago, Mapes said.

One Pepe the frog sticker was seen Thursday on a banner promoting a Homeland Security-run study abroad course in Israel, located in a building with the student center and some administrative offices. “I was pretty upset,” student Sarah Nocar, who found that sticker, told the newspaper. Nocar published photos in a liberal Facebook group, where outrage quickly swelled.

If campus security finds the student responsible for sticking the images around Monroe, they could be subject to a grievance procedure for violating the college’s code of conduct, Mapes said.