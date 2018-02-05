U Toronto Publishes '10,000 Ph.D.s Project'

Roughly one-third of Ph.D.s who graduated from the University of Toronto between 2000 and 2015 hold tenure-track or tenured positions in academe, according to a major study of outcomes by the institution’s School of Graduate Studies. Sixty percent of graduates over all work in academe. The share of Ph.D.s working in business is increasing: some 13 percent of 2000 graduates ended up in the private sector, compared to 23 percent of graduates in 2015. Researchers were able to obtain employment information for 88 percent of nearly 10,000 Ph.D.s using open-access data sources, such as official university and company websites. More data are available here.