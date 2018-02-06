Title
Academic Minute: Mental Health and Technology
February 6, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Lafayette College Week, Susan Wenze, assistant professor of psychology at Lafayette, describes how the internet can help remove barriers to treatment for some patients. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
