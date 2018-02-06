Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Mental Health and Technology

By

Doug Lederman
February 6, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Lafayette College Week, Susan Wenze, assistant professor of psychology at Lafayette, describes how the internet can help remove barriers to treatment for some patients. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

National Sinking Day
STEM Educators Can No Longer Be Apolitical
200 Years Young

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Many Faces of Transfer
Balancing Act
Higher Ed Innovation Weekly Roundup 2.5.18
Downloading Mobile Content, Executive Education, and the Future of Course Materials
In Context
The Future of Work - and the Future of Management Education

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top