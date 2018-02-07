Protest Against Interim Michigan State President

Michigan State University leadership continues to come under fire after a former state governor, John Engler, was appointed interim president, with faculty, students and staff marching in protest Tuesday.

Protesters called on Engler to resign, delivering a letter to Michigan State’s offices of the president and provost and the Board of Trustees. They were unhappy students and faculty members did not have a say in the board’s decision to appoint Engler as interim president while a search for a new permanent president is conducted.

The letter also called for the board to use faculty input in quickly hiring someone with an academic background to be Michigan State’s permanent president. And it called for the university to create a process to support those who were abused over the years by former faculty member and doctor Larry Nassar.

More than 200 people marched to the university’s administration building Tuesday morning, according to the Lansing State Journal. The crowd cheered calls for Engler and trustees to resign.

A spokesman argued that Engler had been on the job for roughly 36 hours, hoping protesters would judge the new interim president based on the decisions he makes.