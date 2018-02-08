Print This

10 Women Accuse Northwestern Professor

Scott Jaschik
February 8, 2018
Ten women -- former students and employees of Northwestern University's journalism school -- have issued an open letter accusing a prominent professor there of repeated sexual harassment, as well as behavior the belittled and insulted people. The letter was published in full in The Chicago Reader. The professor, Alec Klein, has denied the allegations. He gave a statement to CBS News Chicago saying in part:  "I categorically deny the allegations and intend to take legal action. Many of the allegations involved a disgruntled former employee who had been on a corrective-action plan for poor work performance several years ago."

The letter was also sent to Northwestern. The university issued this statement Wednesday evening: "The university takes seriously all complaints that are brought to its attention. Many of the allegations were contained in a complaint brought several years ago by a former employee. At that time, the university conducted a thorough investigation and the complaint was not substantiated. Northwestern will now review the allegations received today."

