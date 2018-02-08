Print This

Academic Minute: Diagnosing Dyslexia

Doug Lederman
February 8, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Lafayette College Week: Lisa Gabel, associate professor of psychology and neuroscience at Lafayette College, discusses a new approach to catch dyslexia earlier and help children learn. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

