After Scandals, Southern Cal Fund-Raising Drops

Rick Seltzer
February 8, 2018
The University of Southern California suffered through a significant fund-raising downturn in the second half of 2017, with donations dropping by almost $100 million, or 22 percent, compared to the last six months of 2016.

USC's school of medicine felt an even sharper drop, with donations plunging by $45 million, or 55 percent, according to the Los Angeles Times. The drop came as the university was rocked by a scandal surrounding the university's former medical school dean Carmen Puliafito. An investigation by the Times published in July found Puliafito used illegal drugs, including methamphetamine, while serving as dean and treating patients in an eye clinic at the university. Puliafito was kept in his position for years despite of complaints about his behavior, according to the investigation.

In October, Puliafito's replacement was forced to leave amid news that USC had settled a sexual harassment claim against him. That same month, the university's leading health sciences fund-raiser left in the midst of accusations he harassed female colleagues.

Officials at USC argued the downturn in fund-raising is not related to those high-profile events. Donations tend to come in at different times throughout the year, they said, adding that the university and its school of medicine are not struggling to raise money.

But the Times quoted anonymous university employees as saying donors had been put off by scandals.

