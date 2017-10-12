Another Top Southern Cal Official Departs Amid Allegations

The high-level departures continue at the University of Southern California. David Carrera, a university vice president who played a key role in fund-raising efforts, has left his position amid allegations that he treated women in discriminatory and harassing ways, the Los Angeles Times reported. The article said, "In interviews with investigators, some employees alleged that Carrera questioned women who worked under him in USC’s fund-raising operation about their dating habits and volunteered information about his sex life, the sources said. Those employees also said that Carrera made comments about the desirability of female coworkers and women he encountered at donor fund-raising events, the sources said." Carrera did not respond to requests for comment.

His exit follows the departures of two medical school deans -- one over previous reports of harassment and one over reports of illegal drug use and association with criminals.