Cornell Fraternity on Probation for Secret Sex Game

A Cornell University fraternity has been put on probation for two years for setting up a lewd game called “the pig roast,” in which pledges could rack up points by having sex with heavier women.

Members of Zeta Beta Tau were told not to discuss their contest with the women they slept with, according to a new university report. In the event of a tie in the game, the would-be brother who slept with the woman who weighed the most would win, the report revealed.

In a post on Facebook, the Cornell fraternity asserted that these were not “chapter sanctioned activities nor ones that brothers were aware of.”

“We, too, are in disbelief and even more so that these alleged actions may have been taken by those whom we called brothers. As a result, we are looking inward to ensure this type of behavior never occurs by anyone connected with ZBT, or the campus community as a whole, on our watch,” the statement reads.

The national fraternity will conduct a membership review of the Cornell branch, which is also being forced to hire a live-in adviser who will remain with the chapter through the entire two-year probation.

Members must attend certain educational programs, such as having 75 percent chapter participation in at least two events during Cornell’s Sexual Assault Awareness Week in April.