Print This

Title

Educational Attainment Is Up, but Gaps Remain

By

Scott Jaschik
February 12, 2018
Comments
 
 

New data from the Lumina Foundation show that in 2016, 46.9 percent of Americans aged 25 to 64 had a postsecondary degree or certificate. That is a 1.1 percentage point increase in a year and a nine percentage point increase since 2008, but Lumina's report says that the rate of increase isn't large enough to meet a goal of 60 percent by 2025. Further, the Lumina data show significant gaps by race and ethnicity. The 2016 figures by race/ethnicity (for degrees only, excluding certificates) are:

  • Asian-American: 61.7 percent
  • White: 46.4 percent
  • Black: 30 percent
  • Native American: 24 percent
  • Latino: 21.9 percent

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Paying College Athletes
Junk-News Junkies
President Trump Uses the Wrong Word (as Usual)

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

I Knew It!
Calling Bullshit on "Our Post-Text Future”
The Helpful Host: A Guide to Recruitment
Academics and the 60-Hour Work Week
Does Confident Pluralism Mean Protecting Racist Views?
We Did Not Change the World

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top