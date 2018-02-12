Title
Educational Attainment Is Up, but Gaps Remain
February 12, 2018
New data from the Lumina Foundation show that in 2016, 46.9 percent of Americans aged 25 to 64 had a postsecondary degree or certificate. That is a 1.1 percentage point increase in a year and a nine percentage point increase since 2008, but Lumina's report says that the rate of increase isn't large enough to meet a goal of 60 percent by 2025. Further, the Lumina data show significant gaps by race and ethnicity. The 2016 figures by race/ethnicity (for degrees only, excluding certificates) are:
- Asian-American: 61.7 percent
- White: 46.4 percent
- Black: 30 percent
- Native American: 24 percent
- Latino: 21.9 percent
