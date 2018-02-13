Print This

Title

Honors Removed for Steve Wynn, Garrison Keillor

By

Scott Jaschik
February 13, 2018
Comments
 
 

Two universities have removed honors for prominent individuals who have recently been accused of sexual harassment.

Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration last year honored Steve Wynn, a hotel magnate in Las Vegas, as a "hospitality icon." Last week, the university revoked the honor. "We can no longer consider Mr. Wynn to be an exemplary role model for the industry and, more importantly, for our students," said a Cornell statement. "We have read with dismay the reports of his sexual misconduct, including the high incidence within his organization. Service employees are particularly vulnerable, and hospitality leaders have a keen responsibility to ensure that they provide a safe working environment for their employees, free from harassment of any kind."

The University of Minnesota has removed Garrison Keillor from Scholars Walk, which features panels honoring various people. The university said that it rotates panels to honor more people, but the statement left open the possibility that Keillor could have been removed for reasons beyond rotation. In deciding whose panels to add and whose to rotate off, the statement said that it takes "a variety of factors into consideration, including whether the person meets the standards the university holds for members of its community." A spokeswoman declined to elaborate on the reasons for removing Keillor's panel.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Stakes Are Too High to Lower Support
Paying College Athletes
Junk-News Junkies

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

In Academia, You're Always Doing It Wrong
Australia and Appeals
Campus Identity Politics: Useful Critique or Repressive Regime?
Media Waits for No One
Are Our Social Media Behaviors Driven by Personal Preferences or Opportunity Structures?
Higher Ed Innovation Weekly Roundup 2.12.18

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top