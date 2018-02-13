Honors Removed for Steve Wynn, Garrison Keillor

Two universities have removed honors for prominent individuals who have recently been accused of sexual harassment.

Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration last year honored Steve Wynn, a hotel magnate in Las Vegas, as a "hospitality icon." Last week, the university revoked the honor. "We can no longer consider Mr. Wynn to be an exemplary role model for the industry and, more importantly, for our students," said a Cornell statement. "We have read with dismay the reports of his sexual misconduct, including the high incidence within his organization. Service employees are particularly vulnerable, and hospitality leaders have a keen responsibility to ensure that they provide a safe working environment for their employees, free from harassment of any kind."

The University of Minnesota has removed Garrison Keillor from Scholars Walk, which features panels honoring various people. The university said that it rotates panels to honor more people, but the statement left open the possibility that Keillor could have been removed for reasons beyond rotation. In deciding whose panels to add and whose to rotate off, the statement said that it takes "a variety of factors into consideration, including whether the person meets the standards the university holds for members of its community." A spokeswoman declined to elaborate on the reasons for removing Keillor's panel.