Campus Fallout From Keillor, Rose, Lauer Cases

Goshen College has announced that it is calling off a scheduled campus performance by Garrison Keillor, the radio personality who was fired this week by Minnesota Public Radio based on allegations of harassment. A brief statement on Twitter said that the college's decision was due to his "inappropriate behavior."

Charlie Rose, the journalist fired by CBS last week for harassment, has already seen journalism honors he received revoked by two universities. Now comes word that Montclair State University is considering withdrawing an honorary degree it awarded Rose.

Ohio University, meanwhile, is fielding questions about its alumnus and donor Matt Lauer, the former Today host who was disgraced this week by revelations of multiple sexual misconduct allegations. The university said that between 2003 and 2017, Lauer donated $166,000 to the university's foundation. Of those funds, $125,000 is dedicated to an "exclusive paid internship" for four students a semester at Today.

Last year, Ohio University removed Roger Ailes's name from a newsroom used by its journalism students. The university also announced plans to return a $500,000 gift to Ailes. For years Ailes, who died in May, was a powerful and politically connected leader of Fox News, but he left the position last year amid numerous accusations that he sexually harassed female employees.