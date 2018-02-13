Title
Student Accused of Sexual Assault Wins Big in Court
A U.S. magistrate judge has recommended that a student accused of sexual assault at James Madison University be awarded nearly $850,000 after he successfully sued the institution.
The student, called John Doe in court filings, sued the university in 2015 after he was found responsible for sexual assault.
A university panel initially considered him not responsible, but his accuser, called Jane Doe in court documents, appealed that decision -- John Doe was then suspended until the spring 2020 semester and barred from campus.
John Doe filed a lawsuit, alleging his 14th Amendment due process rights had been violated. A federal district court judge ruled in his favor last year, ordering that James Madison reinstate him.
The magistrate judge has recommended the court give John Doe a total of $849,231 -- roughly $795,691 in attorney’s fees and about $53,539 in litigation costs -- a surprisingly large payment.
The court’s ruling follows a trend of an increasing number of male students accused of sexual assault who have pursued court action against colleges and won.
