Title
Academic Minute: Literature and Sexual Violence in Hollywood
February 14, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Billy J. Stratton, associate professor of English at the University of Denver, explores how literature has been warning about sexual violence in Hollywood for decades. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!