Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Literature and Sexual Violence in Hollywood

By

Doug Lederman
February 14, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Billy J. Stratton, associate professor of English at the University of Denver, explores how literature has been warning about sexual violence in Hollywood for decades. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What Do Provosts and Deans Actually Do?
The Stakes Are Too High to Lower Support
Paying College Athletes

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

“But Mom Said…”
Disabled in Grad School: Mentoring
Answering Rogoff's Question of "When Will Technology Disrupt Higher Education?"
In Academia, You're Always Doing It Wrong
Australia and Appeals
Campus Identity Politics: Useful Critique or Repressive Regime?

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top