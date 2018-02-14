Title
A Tufts Valentine Inspired by Harvard's Choice
February 14, 2018
In-the-know sources at Tufts University tell us that the appointment of Lawrence S. Bacow as Harvard University's next president has prompted memes about leaving Medford (where Bacow served as Tufts president for a decade) for Cambridge. One features the current president of Tufts, Anthony P. Monaco, on a card suitable for Valentine's Day.
