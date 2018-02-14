Print This

Vote of No Confidence in Michigan State Board

Scott Jaschik
February 14, 2018
The Faculty Senate of Michigan State University on Tuesday passed a vote of no confidence in the board of the university, The Lansing State Journal reported. Of the 65 members of the Faculty Senate at the meeting, 61 voted for the measure. Some professors have criticized the selection of John Engler, a former governor of Michigan, as interim president there. Many have also criticized the lack of faculty input in the decision. The Michigan State board declined to comment.

