Trinity Dublin Offers Alternate to Controversial Instructor

Trinity College Dublin has announced that it will provide an alternate instructor for those who do not wish to continue to study Arabic with Ali Selim, The Irish Times reported. Student leaders and others have been demanding that Selim be fired in the wake of comments he made in a television interview defending female genital mutilation. While Trinity declined to fire Selim, officials said no one would have to be in his class. (He is a part-time lecturer in Arabic.)

Earlier in the week, Trinity issued a statement condemning female genital mutilation as "always wrong." The Trinity College Students' Union issued a statement demanding Selim's dismissal. "A person who would advocate, openly and without shame, for a universally condemned, dangerous and evil practice whose sole purpose is to torture and subjugate has no place in Trinity's community of learning," the statement said.