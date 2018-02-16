Educause Purchases New Media Consortium

Educause said Thursday that it is buying the assets of the New Media Consortium, a now defunct organization best known for its Horizon reports on the future of education technology.

The consortium declared bankruptcy in December, and its assets were offered for sale. Multiple offers were made, but the court presiding over the bankruptcy accepted the Educause bid.

John O’Brien, president and CEO of Educause, said his organization purchased the NMC assets out of respect for the consortium and a shared interest in its work. He said Educause would connect and consult with community leaders regarding next steps.