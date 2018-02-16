Print This

Title

Educause Purchases New Media Consortium

By

Lindsay McKenzie
February 16, 2018
Comments
 
 

Educause said Thursday that it is buying the assets of the New Media Consortium, a now defunct organization best known for its Horizon reports on the future of education technology.

The consortium declared bankruptcy in December, and its assets were offered for sale. Multiple offers were made, but the court presiding over the bankruptcy accepted the Educause bid.

John O’Brien, president and CEO of Educause, said his organization purchased the NMC assets out of respect for the consortium and a shared interest in its work. He said Educause would connect and consult with community leaders regarding next steps.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Dead Fingers Talk
Only in America
What Do Provosts and Deans Actually Do?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
History as Networks in Ferguson's 'The Square and the Tower'
Combating Isolation Through Peer Writing Groups
When the White Supremacists Come to Campus
The High Cost of Failed Innovation
Porn, Religion and 'The New York Times'

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top