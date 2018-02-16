Print This

Stanford Professor Gets White Powder in Mail

Colleen Flaherty
February 16, 2018
Michele Dauber, the Frederick I. Richman Professor of Law Stanford University and a frequent critic of institutions’ responses to sexual assault cases -- including her own -- says someone sent her an envelope containing white powder and a threatening note, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Dauber is currently leading a state effort to recall Santa Clara County judge Aaron Persky, who sentenced former Stanford undergraduate Brock Turner to just six months in prison after a jury found him guilty in a high-profile campus rape case.

Stanford Law School shut down two rooms and sent out a campus alert in response to the note, which was addressed to Dauber’s office and said, “Since you are going to disrobe Persky I’m going to treat you like Emily Doe [the pseudonym used by the victim in the Turner case]. Let’s see what kind of sentencing I get for being a rich white male.”

Investigators later found that the substance the envelope contained was not dangerous. Dauber told the Chronicle she gets angry letters “all the time,” but none that contain suspicious substances. “What’s important is that the recall campaign is continuing,” Dauber said. “The recall campaign will not be intimidated by this kind of inappropriate behavior.”

