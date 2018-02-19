Print This

M.B.A. and Law Grads Give Programs Poor Reviews

By

Scott Jaschik
February 19, 2018
Only 20 percent of law graduates and 23 percent of M.B.A. graduates said that their programs "prepared me well for life outside of graduate school," according to a new survey by Gallup. And only 23 percent of law graduates and 42 percent of M.B.A. graduates said that their programs were "worth the cost." Those who hold doctoral degrees, medical degrees and master of science and master of arts degrees all reported more favorably about whether their programs prepared them and were worth the cost.

The results are from a Gallup survey of more than 4,000 adults who received a postgraduate degree between 2000 and 2015.

