Vice Chancellor of University of Zimbabwe Arrested

Scott Jaschik
February 19, 2018
Zimbabwe's anticorruption agency has arrested Levi Nyagura, vice chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe, the BBC reported. Many have blamed Nyagura for the 2014 awarding of a Ph.D. to Grace Mugabe, wife of the country's then president. Academics and others have said that the doctorate cannot be legitimate since it was awarded just months after Mugabe enrolled, far too short a time to complete that degree.

