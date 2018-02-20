Print This

Title

Political Scientists Rank the Presidents

By

Scott Jaschik
February 20, 2018
Comments
 
 

Photo of Abraham LincolnThe New York Times marked Presidents' Day with a survey of the American Political Science Association’s Presidents and Executive Politics section, asking members to rank the presidents of the United States. Presidents Lincoln, Washington and Franklin Delano Roosevelt took the top three spots, as they did in the last survey, in 2014. But there were some notable changes. Presidents Clinton and Jackson fell out of the top 10, going down five and six spots, respectively. The Times speculates that Clinton's decline relates to a greater focus on his treatment of women, and that Jackson's relates to more awareness of his policies on Native Americans. President Obama joined the top 10 for the first time, moving up 10 spots to land at eight. President Trump was last, taking over a position that had been held by President Buchanan.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Identity Now
Stand Up to the Campus Bullies
Dead Fingers Talk

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Teaching Experiment: Eliminate the Word Count
If You Are Mad At Western Civ, Should You Be Mad at Pop Music?
Services Go Up, Stuff Goes Down (Except Textbooks)
Looking at the Future of Online Education Through a Strategic Institutional Lens
Life in Academe, Part I: The Pipeline
Accountability for What?

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top