Title
State Blocks Removal of Klan Leader's Name From Building
February 21, 2018
The Tennessee Historical Commission on Friday rejected a request from Middle Tennessee State University to rename Forrest Hall, The Tennessean reported. University officials asked for permission to rename the hall, which bears the name of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general during the Civil War and one of the early leaders of the Ku Klux Klan. University officials are discussing their options, which may include taking the matter to court.
