Academic Minute: Schizophrenia and Early Brain Development
February 22, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Michael Stachowiak, professor in the department of pathology and anatomical sciences at the University at Buffalo, discusses new findings that show the early stages of pregnancy as the starting point for this condition. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
