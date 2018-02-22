Did College Board Take Advantage of Florida Tragedy?

The College Board sent admissions leaders an email message Wednesday related to the murders last week at a Florida high school -- and some recipients are questioning the taste of the message, which they see as a promotion of the Advanced Placement program.

"The shootings in Florida reverberate throughout our halls, hearts, and minds," started the email from David Coleman, the College Board's president. The message went on to say that a Florida student involved in efforts to promote gun control gave a speech this week "infused with references to her A.P. Government class. At a time of utmost passion, she insists that she has been trained in evidence." Then Coleman notes that a journalist describing another student who had learned in AP History about the Pentagon Papers and the role of journalism. Students who cite what they learned in AP courses, Coleman said, "honor Advanced Placement teachers everywhere, for they reflect their power to open worlds and futures to students."

Shortly after the email was sent, admissions leaders in higher education and some high school teachers started questioning why Coleman would send out such an email right now. Also angering some educators was that Coleman criticized one of the students who noted her AP course, saying that her rhetoric "may have benefited from a less partisan approach and an attempt to better understand the positions of gun rights proponents." The student was from the high school where the shooting took the lives of some of her fellow classmates, and many asked why Coleman had any business questioning her perspective.

Seriously, College Board? You are capitalizing on a tragedy (that happened less than a week ago!) to market your AP classes and you have the nerve to criticize the students who spoke? AP teachers, I hope you let College Board know how you feel about this email that they sent — Sarah Mulhern Gross (@thereadingzone) February 21, 2018

Seriously, @CollegeBoard How many people did you have take a look at that email that David Coleman just sent about the Florida shooting? Did you try to turn a national tragedy into a promotional opportunity? I've seldom seen something in poorer taste. — Jon Boeckenstedt (@JonBoeckenstedt) February 21, 2018

In all seriousness, who are the individuals at the @CollegeBoard that wrote and approved the sending of this message?!



Absolutely disgusted with the horrible judgement. An apology should be made immediately in addition to fixing the mistakes that would allow this to be sent. pic.twitter.com/bbETbcaMm9 — Andrew B. Palumbo (@InsideAdmission) February 21, 2018

UPDATE: On Thursday morning, the College Board issued this statement: "This past week, our hearts have ached for the students, educators, and families in Broward County. The purpose of our letter to members was to put the focus on the remarkable students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and to share their voices. We sincerely apologize that our words have taken the focus away from the needs of their community at this terrible time."