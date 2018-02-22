Title
Men Talking About Women in Math
February 22, 2018
No, it wasn’t satire. A poster inviting “all women who love math” to an all-male panel on the topic was widely criticized at Brigham Young University and beyond this week.
...is this satire? pic.twitter.com/xtYTB3rE2F— rat girl (@stephdriggs) February 21, 2018
The university’s math department soon responded to the controversy on Facebook, saying that the poster was made by a student organization and had since been updated.
A university spokesperson referred a request for comment to the math department’s response, as well as to commentary from an undergraduate student who said she made the poster.
