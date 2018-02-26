Print This

Title

Fallout From Reports on Basketball Scandal

By

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
February 26, 2018
Comments
 
 

Yahoo Sports and ESPN reported new developments in the continuing federal investigation into college basketball that threatens to ensnare significantly more major college programs and coaches -- and fallout began almost immediately.

Yahoo, having reviewed documents related to the Federal Bureau of Investigation inquiry that started last year, alleged that at least 20 National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I men’s basketball programs, and more than 25 players, could be in violation of the association's rules governing improper payments to recruits and players. Yahoo cites Duke University, the University of Southern California and Michigan State University among some of the institutions that could be implicated.

ESPN reported details on FBI wiretaps that reportedly captured the University of Arizona's head coach, Sean Miller, discussing payments with a representative of a sports agent at the center of the inquiry.

The reports prompted Miller to decide not to coach his team's game Saturday night, and the Arizona Board of Regents, which governs the state's three public universities, issued a statement Saturday expressing concern about the allegations.

Meanwhile, the NCAA's president, Mark Emmert, said in a statement Friday that the claims in the Yahoo report, if proven true, are “systematic failures that must be fixed and fixed now if we want college sports in America.”

“Simply put, people who engage in this kind of behavior have no place in college sports. They are an affront to all those who play by the rules,” Emmert said. He said the special committee he appointed would take strong action.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Stock image of handgun next to bullets and a stack of books.
Educate or Execute?
Illustration shows icons representing ability, learning, knowledge, development, skills, teaching, coaching and experience.
Skills Don’t Matter
(Outside Their Context)
A Dry Story

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Crisis of the 'Moderate' Conservative Public Intellectual
Civic Engagement as a High-Impact Practice
75 Million Reasons To Invest In Educators
Disabled in Grad School: How 'Out" Do I Need to Be
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 2
Recent Trends in Japanese Students Studying Abroad: Welcome News for Canada

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top