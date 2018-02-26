Print This

Lawrence Krauss Accused of Harassing Women

By

Colleen Flaherty
February 26, 2018
Several talks by Lawrence Krauss, a professor of physics at Arizona State University and a well-known skeptic, were canceled after BuzzFeed reported on allegations of sexual harassment against him. Krauss, who denies the claims, will not speak at the American Physical Society’s meeting in April, it announced Friday. The society “deplores harassment in all its forms and remains committed to ensuring a respectful and safe environment at its meetings,” it said in a statement. Among other appearances, Krauss’s book talk at Massachusetts Institute of Technology next month has been canceled. The American Humanist Association, which in 2015 made Krauss its Humanist of the Year, also said it won’t ignore the allegations, and that it stands “behind the brave women who speak out against sexual misconduct.”

Arizona State said that it hasn’t received any complaints against Krauss but that it has initiated a review to “discern the facts.” Krauss is accused of groping and making inappropriate comments to students and colleagues going back to 2006, before he worked at Arizona State. He told BuzzFeed that it is “common knowledge that celebrity attracts all forms of negative attention from many different angles. There is no pattern of discontent revealed here that suggests any other explanation.”

