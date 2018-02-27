Print This

Supreme Court Won't Hear DACA Case

Elizabeth Redden
February 27, 2018
The Supreme Court on Monday denied a request from the Trump administration that it review a lower court's ruling keeping the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in place, The Washington Post reported. Two federal district judges have issued temporary injunctions barring the administration from ending the program March 5, as it originally planned. No appellate courts have yet ruled on the issue, and the Post noted that for the Supreme Court to take up the case at this point would have been “an exceedingly rare” step.

The decision means that the DACA program will largely remain in place for now as litigation continues through the appellate courts. Under the terms of the temporary injunctions, the government must process applications for DACA renewals, but not first-time DACA applications.  In issuing the injunctions, the two federal district court judges both found that the Trump administration's decision to end DACA was arbitrary and based on flawed legal reasoning.

The DACA program has provided the right to work and protection against deportation to hundreds of thousands of undocumented young immigrants, including many college students, who were brought to the U.S. as children. The future of DACA recipients has been unclear since September, when the Trump administration announced plans to end the program. In announcing those plans, Attorney General Jeff Sessions argued that President Obama had overstepped his constitutional authority in establishing the DACA program in 2012.

