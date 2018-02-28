Print This

Title

Lehigh Faculty Votes to Revoke Trump Honor

By

Scott Jaschik
February 28, 2018
Comments
 
 

A large majority of faculty members at Lehigh University have voted to revoke the honorary degree presented to Donald Trump in 1988. The issue has been periodically debated since Trump became a national political figure. Many students, faculty members and alumni called for the degree to be revoked after Trump suggested that there were two equal sides in the violence last year in Charlottesville, Va. In October the university's board rejected the idea.

Of the 472 faculty members eligible to vote on the measure, which is not binding on the university, 357 voted. Of them, 83 percent voted to revoke. Lehigh issued this statement after the vote was announced: "Though the faculty motion has not yet been formally submitted to the trustees, Lehigh University affirms the right of community members to express their views, as free inquiry and expression are essential to a thriving academic community."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Stock illustration of a person repairing a bicycle
Bringing Guilds to Colleges
Image of Black Panther film poster
‘Black Panther,’ History and the Future
Stock image of handgun next to bullets and a stack of books.
Educate or Execute?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Is learning to learn from MOOCs a teachable skill?
Whose Skin? Which Game?
'The Wizard and the Prophet' and our EdTech Conversation
In Defense of Graduate Organizations
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 4
When Intersectionality Makes It Harder

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top