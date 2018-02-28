Lehigh Faculty Votes to Revoke Trump Honor

A large majority of faculty members at Lehigh University have voted to revoke the honorary degree presented to Donald Trump in 1988. The issue has been periodically debated since Trump became a national political figure. Many students, faculty members and alumni called for the degree to be revoked after Trump suggested that there were two equal sides in the violence last year in Charlottesville, Va. In October the university's board rejected the idea.

Of the 472 faculty members eligible to vote on the measure, which is not binding on the university, 357 voted. Of them, 83 percent voted to revoke. Lehigh issued this statement after the vote was announced: "Though the faculty motion has not yet been formally submitted to the trustees, Lehigh University affirms the right of community members to express their views, as free inquiry and expression are essential to a thriving academic community."