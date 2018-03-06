Print This

Richard Spencer: Small Crowd and Arrests

Scott Jaschik
March 6, 2018
Richard Spencer, the white supremacist leader, spoke at Michigan State University to a small crowd of about three dozen while about 500 people protested outside, The Lansing State Journal reported. Spencer blamed the low attendance at his talk on the protests. Others at Michigan State said that his message was repulsive and that there was never demand at Michigan State to hear him. Fights broke out at the protests outside and more than 20 people were arrested on various charges.

 

