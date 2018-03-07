Print This

Title

Former Bush Administration Official Joins Education Department

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
March 7, 2018
Comments
 
 

A former assistant secretary of education in the George W. Bush administration will join the U.S. Department of Education again after a brief stint at the Department of Labor.

Diane Auer Jones will serve as senior adviser to the assistant secretary for postsecondary education, the post she previously held. She had joined the Department of Labor as a senior policy adviser last fall.

Politico first reported her return to the department. Jones was a senior fellow at the Urban Institute for more than two years. She served as assistant secretary from 2007 to 2008. Since leaving the Department of Education, much of her work has focused on career training, including apprenticeship programs.

Frank Brogan, whom the White House nominated for the assistant secretary for K-12 education job, is overseeing postsecondary issues as acting assistant secretary until he is confirmed by the Senate.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Stock illustration of a ride-sharing system, with cars and passengers in colored bubbles.
My 2 Weeks as an Uber Driver
The Abominable White DNA Snowman
Cover of Where Freedom Starts: Sex Power Violence #MeToo, edited by Jessie Kindig
A Long View of Me Too

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Reflecting on the Original Big Idea for MOOCs
When Less Can Be More
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 9
Higher Ed Innovation Weekly Roundup 3.5.18
Control Groups and the Student Grapevine
Learning Designers as Digital Nomads

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top