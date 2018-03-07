Former Bush Administration Official Joins Education Department

A former assistant secretary of education in the George W. Bush administration will join the U.S. Department of Education again after a brief stint at the Department of Labor.

Diane Auer Jones will serve as senior adviser to the assistant secretary for postsecondary education, the post she previously held. She had joined the Department of Labor as a senior policy adviser last fall.

Politico first reported her return to the department. Jones was a senior fellow at the Urban Institute for more than two years. She served as assistant secretary from 2007 to 2008. Since leaving the Department of Education, much of her work has focused on career training, including apprenticeship programs.

Frank Brogan, whom the White House nominated for the assistant secretary for K-12 education job, is overseeing postsecondary issues as acting assistant secretary until he is confirmed by the Senate.