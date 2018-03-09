Student Anger Grows at Howard University

Students at Howard University are criticizing the administration there, and specifically President Wayne A.I. Frederick, over problems with housing -- and his response to a complaint from a student, The Washington Post reported. After a student sent him an email about her concerns over not being able to secure housing for next year, he wrote back criticizing her "tone." She then shared that email, and received strong support from students, who said she was expressing how many feel. Frederick then sent an email to the campus saying that Howard doesn't have a housing shortage, although it may have some problems with the room reservation process. Students then organized a protest, with many saying he is understating a significant problem.

I sat here and wrote this email calmly while my emotions were ripping me apart inside. But this is what I got. I am borderline homeless but I'm so sorry my tone was slightly off. pic.twitter.com/aOC9RZMNAu — Kendal Hall (@kendalalise5) March 7, 2018