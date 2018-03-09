Print This

Student Anger Grows at Howard University

By

Scott Jaschik
March 9, 2018
Students at Howard University are criticizing the administration there, and specifically President Wayne A.I. Frederick, over problems with housing -- and his response to a complaint from a student, The Washington Post reported. After a student sent him an email about her concerns over not being able to secure housing for next year, he wrote back criticizing her "tone." She then shared that email, and received strong support from students, who said she was expressing how many feel. Frederick then sent an email to the campus saying that Howard doesn't have a housing shortage, although it may have some problems with the room reservation process. Students then organized a protest, with many saying he is understating a significant problem.

