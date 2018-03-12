Print This

Image on Twitter Leads to Apology From Oxford

Scott Jaschik
March 12, 2018
Many women and others at the University of Oxford reacted with anger to a photo posted on Twitter showing a female employee scrubbing away a chalking that said "Happy International Women's Day" from the steps of an Oxford building.

The university responded with its own tweet saying, "We are deeply sorry for this and for offence caused. International Women's Day is hugely important to Oxford. This should not have happened."

