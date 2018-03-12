Image on Twitter Leads to Apology From Oxford

Many women and others at the University of Oxford reacted with anger to a photo posted on Twitter showing a female employee scrubbing away a chalking that said "Happy International Women's Day" from the steps of an Oxford building.

Oxford security makes a woman cleaner scrub out “Happy International Women’s Day” on the Clarendon steps. What an image for #IWD, @UniofOxford. #strikeforUSS #UCUstrike pic.twitter.com/E9u5S37hWW — Sophie Smith (@DrSophieSmith) March 8, 2018

The university responded with its own tweet saying, "We are deeply sorry for this and for offence caused. International Women's Day is hugely important to Oxford. This should not have happened."