Print This

Title

Harassment of MIT Libraries Director Denounced

By

Lindsay McKenzie
March 13, 2018
Comments
 
 

More than 350 individuals and organizations have signed a statement in support of Chris Bourg, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Libraries director, after she was targeted on social media.

Bourg gave a keynote speech at the Code4Lib conference last month in which she spoke about the importance of diversity in software development. Bourg referenced research that found large numbers of people from marginalized groups are choosing to leave their tech jobs because of discrimination.

Following the conference, Bourg was the target of “widespread and coordinated harassment” on social media, including homophobic and sexist personal attacks, the statement said.

The Association of Research Libraries said it was “horrified” by the comments directed at Bourg.

“Vicious attacks, such as those leveled at Chris Bourg or any member of the research library community, will not silence the community’s voice nor stop its efforts,” said ARL.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Dangers of English as Lingua Franca of Journals
Let’s Fix Completion, Once and for All
Hayden White's Perplexing History

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Guest Post: Jon Loomis on the Changing Idea in Wisconsin Higher Ed
Guest Post: What Has Changed?
Positive Reinforcement
We Need To Tell Our Students That 'It's Better Than It Looks’
Bad Writing
Minority Report

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top