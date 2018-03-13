Harassment of MIT Libraries Director Denounced

More than 350 individuals and organizations have signed a statement in support of Chris Bourg, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Libraries director, after she was targeted on social media.

Bourg gave a keynote speech at the Code4Lib conference last month in which she spoke about the importance of diversity in software development. Bourg referenced research that found large numbers of people from marginalized groups are choosing to leave their tech jobs because of discrimination.

Following the conference, Bourg was the target of “widespread and coordinated harassment” on social media, including homophobic and sexist personal attacks, the statement said.

The Association of Research Libraries said it was “horrified” by the comments directed at Bourg.

“Vicious attacks, such as those leveled at Chris Bourg or any member of the research library community, will not silence the community’s voice nor stop its efforts,” said ARL.