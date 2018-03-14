Print This

Title

U South Florida Adjuncts Form Union

By

Colleen Flaherty
March 14, 2018
Comments
 
 

Adjuncts at the University of South Florida voted to form a union affiliated with Service Employees International Union, they announced Tuesday. The tally was 326 in favor of unionization and 91 opposed. Some 900 part-time professors on the university’s three campuses were eligible to vote. South Florida’s administration opposed unionization, saying it preferred to work with adjuncts directly on issues of pay and working conditions.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Dangers of English
as Lingua Franca of Journals
Let’s Fix Completion, Once and for All
Hayden White's Perplexing History

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The OPM Industry and the Online Learning Evangelist
Advice for Community College Faculty Job Seekers
Dear Survivor. #Enough.
Debunking the Shame in 'You Should Be Writing!'
The Reform of French University Admissions
Guest Post: Jon Loomis on the Changing Idea in Wisconsin Higher Ed

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top