Title
U South Florida Adjuncts Form Union
March 14, 2018
Adjuncts at the University of South Florida voted to form a union affiliated with Service Employees International Union, they announced Tuesday. The tally was 326 in favor of unionization and 91 opposed. Some 900 part-time professors on the university’s three campuses were eligible to vote. South Florida’s administration opposed unionization, saying it preferred to work with adjuncts directly on issues of pay and working conditions.
