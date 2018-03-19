Print This

Academic Minute: Carnivore Skull Shape and Diet

Doug Lederman
March 19, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Jack Tseng, assistant professor in the department of pathology and anatomical sciences at the University at Buffalo, examines how the shape of your head might be determined by what goes in your mouth. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

