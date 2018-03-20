States Faulted on Help for High-Ability, Low-Income Students

State policies continue to fail high-ability, low-income students who could benefit from enrolling in top colleges, says a report being released today by the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. The report, “Equal Talents, Unequal Opportunities, Second Edition” is an update to an earlier report from 2015 that looks at a range of policies in states, and found only minimal progress since then. The policy studies explore such issues as the degree to which low-income students are as likely to achieve high levels of academic excellence as other students.